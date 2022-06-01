Dale Robert Church

July 14, 1964 - May 27, 2022

OWASCO — Dale Robert Church, 57, of Owasco, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 27, 2022. Dale was born in Auburn on July 14, 1964, the son of Edward A. and Ann M. Vreeland Church of Owasco.

He previously worked as a landscaper, taxicab driver and various other jobs in the community. Dale loved being outdoors hunting and riding his 4-wheeler. He also enjoyed gambling at the casinos and rolling his change.

Dale is survived by his parents, Edward and Ann M. Church, his precious daughters that he loved dearly, Natalie Church and Sophie Church, both of Auburn, his siblings, Gary (Michele) Church, of Auburn, Michael Church, of Union Springs, David (Chrissy) Church, of Auburn, Tammy Church, of Auburn, Tina (Wayne) Smith, of Lyons, April (Donald) Ford, of Red Creek, Mark (Lynn) Church, of Auburn and Melissa Marques, of Maybrook, NY; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Elizabeth Vreeland and Edward and Florence Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, June 6 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. Friends may visit with the family Sunday, June 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, 197 South St. Auburn. Donations in memory of Dale Church may be made to The American Diabetes Assoc. PO Box 11454 Alexandria VA., 22312. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com