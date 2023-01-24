Dale T. Wilson

CONQUEST — On Jan. 18, 2023, Dale T. Wilson, of Conquest, NY, passed away unexpectedly. He died in our family home and is now at peace.

Dale worked at Qualex, Inc., a division of Kodak for many years before they closed down. In recent years due to illness he spent most of his time caring for the family home and his father.

Dale was predeceased by his mother, Sandra E. Wilson (Sweet) and his father, Kenneth D. Wilson. Dale leaves behind his daughter, Audriana Wilson; his younger brother, Douglas H. Wilson; and younger sister, Wendy A. Davenport (Wilson). In addition he will be greatly missed by his five nieces and nephews: Travis D. Wilson, Samuel K.D. Wilson, Samantha E.A. Wilson, Amber Parker (Smith), and Makayla Smith; and his seven great-nieces and nephews: Dominick Wilson, Trevor Wilson, Isabella Snyder, Jackson Snyder, Jeffery Parker, Bonnie Parker and Charlie Parker.

In Dale's free time he loved to spend time with his family and friends, collect baseball cards and comic books, discuss trivia with you or listen to his all time favorite bands like Kiss and Queensryche. (He would argue with you that Paul Stanley was the best musician ever!)

He also enjoyed watching sports and attending concerts. His favorite sports teams were the New York Yankees, the Chicago Cubs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At this time there will not be a funeral service but there will be calling hours at Audion Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Dale will be buried in the Spring along with his father Ken (who passed away in December) at the Conquest Cemetery where his mother Sandra is buried, at that time we will have a dual graveside memorial. Notification of this service will be posted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Conquest Fire Department.