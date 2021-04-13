Dale Warren Parker

Everyone who knew Dale could attest to the fact that he was always the happiest when they were together. He and the family loved playing games like dominoes, Telestrations, Farkle or any other new game his grandsons would want to try. He was so proud of them! You have also heard stories of his friends and family cruises, laughs while doing winery tastings and presentations, and his beloved "Farmers Market" black lab, Jip.

In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law: Laurie Hlywa, of Mooresville, NC; Lisa and Joe Lester III and their two sons: Joseph Lester IV, Cameron Lester, of Avon, CT; sister and brother-in-law: Carmen and Jerry Bell, of Seattle, WA; and many nieces and nephews. Dale was predeceased by his brother: Wayne Parker; and sister: Beverly Waldron.

Funeral services for Dale will be celebrated on Friday, April 16, 2021 at King Ferry Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. To maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe, the family has invited everyone to digitally attend the service via Zoom. Dale's memorial website and Zoom information can be found at www.CarmonFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Ferry Presbyterian Church Restoration Fund, 8821 NY-90, King Ferry, NY 13081.