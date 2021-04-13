Dale Warren Parker
Dec. 8, 1936 - April 7, 2021
KING FERRY — Dale Warren Parker, 84, of King Ferry, NY, loving husband of 52 years to Leah Dian (Hunt) Parker, passed away at UCONN Health/John Dempsey Hospital, in Farmington, CT, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Dale was born on Dec. 8, 1936 to the late Wayne and Elvira Marie "Tat" Parker in Tacoma, WA.
Dale's mother passed away when he was 2 years old and his father later married Lucille Parker. After high school, Dale attended and graduated from the University of Denver with his Bachelor's Degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management.
Dale joined the U.S. Army in 1959 and after receiving his honorable discharge, he was asked to continue to serve his country, all over the world, in his career as Area Food Manager for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) until his retirement in 1992.
Outside of work, he always had a calling to "do more" and served for a time as a Cayuga County Legislator. He was also a proud member, former Elder, Pancake Breakfast Master Chef and choir member at King Ferry Presbyterian Church. He also enjoyed spending his time at home: refining his financial investing skills, tending to his flower beds, and fruit and vegetable gardens, mowing his bucolic lawn, or puttering around the house and yard. Most importantly he loved his family.
Everyone who knew Dale could attest to the fact that he was always the happiest when they were together. He and the family loved playing games like dominoes, Telestrations, Farkle or any other new game his grandsons would want to try. He was so proud of them! You have also heard stories of his friends and family cruises, laughs while doing winery tastings and presentations, and his beloved "Farmers Market" black lab, Jip.
In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by his two daughters and son-in-law: Laurie Hlywa, of Mooresville, NC; Lisa and Joe Lester III and their two sons: Joseph Lester IV, Cameron Lester, of Avon, CT; sister and brother-in-law: Carmen and Jerry Bell, of Seattle, WA; and many nieces and nephews. Dale was predeceased by his brother: Wayne Parker; and sister: Beverly Waldron.
Funeral services for Dale will be celebrated on Friday, April 16, 2021 at King Ferry Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. To maintain social distancing and keep everyone safe, the family has invited everyone to digitally attend the service via Zoom. Dale's memorial website and Zoom information can be found at www.CarmonFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King Ferry Presbyterian Church Restoration Fund, 8821 NY-90, King Ferry, NY 13081.