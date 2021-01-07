Dan T. Gardner

Dec. 1, 1947 - Jan. 3, 2021

UNION SPRINGS — Dan T. Gardner, 73, of Union Springs, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital, due to complications from Leukemia. Born in Potsdam on Dec. 1, 1947, he was the son of the late Frederick H. and Helen Daggett Gardner.

Dan graduated from Union Springs Central School in 1965 and completed his Bachelor's Degree, with honors, from Cornell University in 1969, with hopes of becoming a veterinarian. Following graduation, Dan worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative. He then worked as an accountant for his father-in-law at Gordon C. Palmer Chevrolet in Union Springs. Later, he went on to become a science teacher at Dana West Jr-Sr High School in Port Byron. In 1972, Dan became an insurance agent after acquiring Gardner Agency in Union Springs, which he ran with his brother Marty until 2000. In addition, Dan operated Gardner Tax Service, along with his wife Marilla until 2020.