Dan T. Gardner
Dec. 1, 1947 - Jan. 3, 2021
UNION SPRINGS — Dan T. Gardner, 73, of Union Springs, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Strong Memorial Hospital, due to complications from Leukemia. Born in Potsdam on Dec. 1, 1947, he was the son of the late Frederick H. and Helen Daggett Gardner.
Dan graduated from Union Springs Central School in 1965 and completed his Bachelor's Degree, with honors, from Cornell University in 1969, with hopes of becoming a veterinarian. Following graduation, Dan worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative. He then worked as an accountant for his father-in-law at Gordon C. Palmer Chevrolet in Union Springs. Later, he went on to become a science teacher at Dana West Jr-Sr High School in Port Byron. In 1972, Dan became an insurance agent after acquiring Gardner Agency in Union Springs, which he ran with his brother Marty until 2000. In addition, Dan operated Gardner Tax Service, along with his wife Marilla until 2020.
One of Dan's best qualities was that he truly loved helping people and was always available to help friends and clients through any problem that may have arisen. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family and friends. He loved getting phone calls and "shooting the breeze" with his children, grandchildren or anyone who called. Dan loved animals and much of his time was spent sitting with his beloved dogs Teddy and Maggie and his cat "Little Boy".
He is survived by his wife, Marilla Palmer Gardner, of 52 years; children: Christen Lothridge, of Union Springs, Jeannette (David) Seward, of Weedsport, Dan (Sabrina) Gardner, Jr., of Orlando, FL, Alexandra Supriya Gardner, of Union Springs; grandchildren: Kaitlin and Alexandra Lothridge, of Union Springs, Emily, Molly, Andrew, Madelyn and Alexander Seward, of Weedsport; great-grandchildren: Noah and Ruby "RJ" Lothridge, and Marley Gray; brothers: Timothy (Victoria) Gardner, of Smith Mountain Lake, VA; sister-in-law Julie Gardner, of Auburn and Martin (Alisa) Gardner, of Genoa; and several nieces and nephews. Dan was predeceased by his daughter Kathryn Joy Gardner in 1995 and his brother Frederick H. Gardner Jr. in 2011.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held later this year at the family's convenience. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kathryn Joy Gardner Scholarship Fund, c/o Cayuga Lake National Bank, 165 Cayuga St., Union Springs, NY 13160.