Dana C. Chapman

SENNETT — They say Parkinson's never kills a man, but it sure took its toll on Dana C. Chapman over the last seven years by breaking his hip, by allowing him to accidentally open a propane canister in his garage, and finally wearing him down enough to find his Father in Heaven. You could also say he went down in a blaze of Glory.

Dana Chapman, 75, of Sennett passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in his home with his family by his side. A native of North Cohocton, NY, Dana was the son of the late Graham and Blossom (Morse) Chapman. Following graduation from Wayland High School in 1963, Dana attended and attained degrees from both the College of Environmental Science and Forestry and Syracuse University, School of Agricultural and Civil Engineering. While at Syracuse, he met and married his wife of 52 years, Jeanne (Bramble) Chapman.

Dana was employed with the USDA for 26 years. He also worked for the NYC Watershed in Walton, NY and ACS in Rochester. Finally, he owned and operated his own business, Agricultural Engineering Services (AES). He was a member of the Soil and Water Conservation Society and also of the Sennett Federated Church, where he served on several boards.