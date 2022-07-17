Dana John Hassan

March 20, 1969 - July 13, 2022

AUBURN - Dana John Hassan, 53, the husband of Correnia Hassan, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at his home, with his wife by his side.

Dana was born March 20, 1969, the son of Donald and Adeline Hall Hassan and was a graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School. He was employed as an electrical engineer for many years at EmCom Inc., Auburn and was also a Harley Davidson enthusiast.

In addition to his wife Correnia, Dana is survived by his sister, Tabitha (Cricket) Green; children Hayley Hassan (Johnathan), John Hassan (Kristen) and Emily Sterns; stepchildren Forrest Sorber, Jr. (Tiffany), Dustin Sorber (Alice) and Marissa; grandchildren Myra, Scott and Joesphine; and step-grandchildren Jocelyn, Lola and Thomas. Dana is also survived by many extended family and friends.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

The family would like to extend their many thanks to Al, Lynn, Tim, Meg and Ari.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.