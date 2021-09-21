Dane F. Wilbur

Dana F. Wilbur

July 2, 1924 - Sept. 11, 2021

KING FERRY — Dana F. Wilbur, 97, of King Ferry, passed away Sept. 11, 2021 after a period of declining health.

Dana was born in King Ferry on July 2, 1924, a son of the late Carlton and Emily (Slocum) Wilbur. He was an Army veteran of World War II, and had served in the South Pacific and Philippines Liberation campaigns.

After the war and his graduation from SUNY Oswego, Dana started at the Williamson Central School District following a career which began as a sports coach, a teacher, and later after having served as the school superintendent from which he retired from.

Dana enjoyed hunting, fishing on Cayuga Lake, and traveling extensively during retirement. He was a member of the United Church of Genoa.

He is survived by his two daughters: Chris Wilbur, of King Ferry, and Betsy Wilbur, of Locke; two grandchildren: Jessie VanBenschoten, of ME, and Jacob VanBenschoten, of Waterloo; a sister, Cornelia (Ann) Johnson; nieces and nephews.