Daniel A. Weir

UNION SPRINGS - Daniel A. Weir, 61, of Union Springs, NY passed away early Thursday morning, October 21, 2021 in the comfort of his home.

He was born in Cooperstown, NY and graduated from Cicero High School, Class of 1978. Dan served in the US Navy from the late '70s into the early '80s. He was a very skilled mechanic and carpenter having worked for various local construction and automotive companies for many years. Dan enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Gretchen (Barner) Weir of Union Springs; three children, Cassandra (Travis) Beitle, Daniel (Chelsea) Weir, Thomas (Chelsea) Weir; two grandchildren, Estelle and Liam Weir; two siblings, Terri (Rob) Flower, Tom (Darlene) Weir; several nieces and nephews, who affectionately referred to their uncle as "Gruncle Buck".

He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Cora (Robinson) Weir.

As were Dan's wishes there are no services or calling hours.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dan's Life, Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 12:00-4:00 PM at the family home.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.