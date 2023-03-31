Daniel C. Petrosino

AUBURN — Daniel C. Petrosino, 67, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Damiano and Mary (Orasi) Petrosino. Dan was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1975. He was a very devout Catholic, and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

Dan worked at various locations volunteering his time to help others, especially at Auburn Memorial Hospital where he worked in the cafeteria and did rounds with the magazine cart. For many years, Dan worked the Unity House lollipop run visiting local businesses.

Danny had many passions that he enjoyed, including bowling, dancing, freelance design drawing, word puzzles, an avid Syracuse sports fan, telling a good joke and just laughing and enjoying the company of his many friends and family.

Dan's family loved him so very much, as did Danny loved them with all of his heart. His ever-glowing smile and infectious laughter will forever be remembered by everyone that was fortunate enough to get to know this special man. Dan had many friends and caregivers that he appreciated and loved. He held those friendships dear to his heart. The family is grateful to all of those individuals.

In addition to his parents, Dan was also predeceased by his brothers: William (Terry) Petrosino and Peter Petrosino, who recently passed. He is survived by his loving siblings: Robert (Linda) Petrosino, Elaine (Ron) Jones, and Anthony (Tracey) Petrosino; sister-in-law, Nancy (Pat) Netti; several very close nieces, nephews, great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours are this Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Daniel's Mass of Christian burial will be held, Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in St Francis of Assisi Church, with the Pastor, Rev. Frank Lioi as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, where Dan will be laid to rest next to his mother, Mary.

