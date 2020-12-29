Daniel Charles Wood
RED CREEK — Daniel Charles Wood AKA "Chunk," "Charles," "Tuna," 44, of Red Creek, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at home.
He was a lifelong resident of the Red Creek area, a son to Daniel and Cinthia (Grader) Wood. Charles worked as a heavy equipment operator for Auburn Metal Processing for several years. Prior to that he was a truck driver. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His two daughters were the light of his life and every breath he took was for his kids.
Surviving are his two daughters: Grace, and Danielle Wood; his parents, Daniel (Cindy) Wood; brother, Mark (Dawn) Wood; niece, Briann; many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved companion, Sadie.
In respect to Charles' wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org/donation.
Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.