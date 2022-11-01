Daniel D. Diehl

Feb. 17, 1972 - Oct. 28, 2022

BOONVILLE — Daniel D. Diehl, 50, of Post Street IRA, in Boonville, NY, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at University Hospital in Syracuse.

Daniel was born in Auburn, on Feb. 17, 1972, to Raymond F. and Linda (Gulliver) Diehl.

He is survived by his parents, Raymond F. and Linda, of Murrells Inlet, SC; two brothers: Joseph (Jackie), of Birmingham, AL, and Kevin (Jill), of Murrells Inlet, SC; two nephews; and one niece.

Daniel was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Diehl on Sept. 9, 2022.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.