Daniel 'Dan' A. Jacobs

MARTINVILLE - Daniel "Dan" A. Jacobs, 57, of Martville, passed away after a long battle of multiple organ failures.

Dan retired as a Millwright from Local 1163 Roch/Syr after decades of service.

He is predeceased by his parents Mitchell and Gladys; Carol Yager, mother of Brittney.

He is survived by his children Daniel "Drew" and Brittney; grandchildren Ava and Alex; siblings Barbara, Margaret (Colin), Joseph, Frank, Nancy and Mary (Jeff); 12 nieces and nephews; Kim DeGroff, mother of Drew.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 PM at St. Patrick's Church, 2576 Mechanic St. in Cato with a mass to follow at 3:00 PM. Spring burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery, Cato.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Fire Dept., 14447 Fair Haven Rd., Sterling, NY 13156.

Gates Funeral Home, Baldwinsville, NY is in charge of arrangements.