Daniel 'Danny' Collela

AUBURN — Daniel "Danny" Collela, 75, formerly of Auburn, NY, died peacefully Friday, March 19, 2021 in his home. Danny was born in Ovid, NY and was the son of the late Joseph and Bridget (Cecora) Collela.

Danny was a well-known Auburn policeman, having served more than two decades until his retirement in 1991.

Dan was an avid car enthusiast and collector. His '62 Corvette was well known throughout Central New York both on the streets as well as at the car shows; Danny was always stretched out behind the wheel. Danny loved being a fan of NASCAR and all competitive sports in general. He always stayed physically fit, and had won numerous awards at the Police Olympics.

Dan is survived by his adoring wife Terry (Bronson) Collela; his children: Kimberly Hogan (Charlie), of NC, Kristine Willis (Jeff), of Cayuga, Kari Uebelman (Nick), of Auburn, Nathan York (Kate), of NC, Erica Collela (Ryan Dauphin), of Auburn; his stepchildren: Kari Swaran, of Cayuga and Mark Swaran, of CA; two brothers: David (Jeri) Collela, of TX and Joseph (Honey) Collela, of Auburn; a sister, Judy Watters, of VA; as well as 14 grand and five great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Danny was predeceased by a brother, Anthony Collela of NV.

Calling hours for Mr. Collela are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY, with funeral services immediately following in the funeral home.