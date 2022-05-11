Daniel 'Danny' Dello Stritto

Nov. 12, 1972 - May 3, 2022

AUBURN - On May 3, 2022 Daniel "Danny" Dello Stritto, of Auburn, NY died, after a sudden, short battle with cancer.

He left this earth with his family by his side, knowing he was loved. In his 49 years Danny returned that favor, bringing smiles, love and most importantly laughter to his friends and family.

Dan was the youngest of five children born to now deceased parents, Paul and LIz Dello Stritto. As the youngest he was the joker often volunteering to follow through with some scheme the kids thought up. One time, he volunteered to let the others tie him to a chair at the end of the driveway with a sign that said "help me!" It was so exciting when a car slowed down or honked.

Danny kept the fun alive with the new generation of nieces and nephews of the family. He was the fun uncle who concocted amazing cakes for birthdays, brought fireworks, cool gifts and baked giant cookies as big as his nieces' and nephews' faces.

Dan's humor was a symptom of his creative thinking. Anyone who knew him enjoyed long conversations about movies, physics, art, music, dreams, gardening, and cooking. His family and friends benefited from his ruminations on those subjects. He brought the best charcuterie to holidays, was a talented carpenter and was quick to help fix anything for those he cared for.

He worked over the years as an event coordinator, restaurant cook, and finally creating through his true passion of home improvement.

Danny leaves behind his siblings Nina (Michael) Spano, David Dello Stritto, Dawn (Dave) Rogers, and Jason Dello Stritto; his eight nieces and nephews will miss his antics at family gatherings.

Dan will be buried at St. Joseph's Cemetery at a private burial. The family intends to hold a Celebration of his Life in the near future.