Daniel J. Cherry

April 28, 2003 - Nov. 10, 2022

AUBURN — Daniel J. Cherry, 19, of Auburn, NY passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2022, in Buffalo, NY where he was attending University of Buffalo for chemical engineering. Dan was born in Syracuse on April 28, 2003, to his mom, Kimberly (White) and his father, Christopher Cherry.

He is survived by his big sister, Meghan and his younger brother, Timothy. This is where the tradition ends. Dan had a great sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and curly hair that everyone wanted to run their fingers through. He loved rock climbing with his friends, mowing the lawn with headphones on, listening to jazz, and talking about life.

Dan would want everyone to know that life is short. Don't hesitate to make that phone call or send a text to let your loved ones know that you care. Danny had a huge heart for animals, and is survived by Luna Bear, Jace, and Faranack; and predeceased by Hershey. His life goal was to adopt senior pets from the pound because every doggie deserves to leave this world knowing that they are loved and not alone.

In lieu of flowers please plant a tree, sponsor a rock-climbing club or adopt a senior doggie with lots of love. Rest in peace sweetheart. We love you Danny to the mountains and back!

Calling hours for Daniel will be held today, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A memorial service will be held privately for family. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.