NEWARK — Daniel J. DeJohn, Jr., 86, died unexpectedly on May 29, 2022. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. A Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, Newark. Entombment with military honors will be at Whitehaven Memorial Park, Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus or the NRA.

Dan was born on April 29, 1936 in Buffalo, NY to Daniel and Rose (Reed) DeJohn, Sr. In his early years, Dan worked alongside his father in their construction business. He proudly served as a NYS Trooper from 1961-1976 when he retired. He was a former bodyguard for Al Martino. He was a proud Marine serving for three years reaching rank of sergeant and was a member of the Military Order of Devildogs (Marine Corps League). He was a member of the Shortsville Knights of Columbus and was a Fourth Degree knight. He was a member of the Canandaigua Moose Club, the Newark Elk Lodge, Phelps American Legion, Italian-America Sport Club and Sons of Italy in Geneva.