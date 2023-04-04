Daniel James Thayer

Aug. 9, 1956 - March 30, 2023

WEST PALM, FL — Daniel James Thayer, 67, formerly of Genoa, passed away after a brief illness on March 30, 2023 at Brevara Health in Crystal River, FL.

Born Aug. 9, 1956 in Auburn, he was a son of the late Gordon E. and Marilyn (King) Thayer. He attended Genoa Elementary and Southern Cayuga High Schools.

Danny spent most of his adult life in West Palm, FL, where he worked as a boat and auto mechanic. He was a fun-loving brother, and we will miss him dearly!

He is survived by his loving siblings: Ellen DeLap Marshall, of King Ferry, Leah Lucas (John), of Fishersville, VA, Errol Thayer (Karen), of Hernando, FL, and Philip Thayer (Georgi), of Genoa; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Edwin and Anna Thayer, and Floyd and Effie King, who all resided in Genoa.

Graveside services will be held at a later time in Genoa Rural Cemetery.