Daniel K. Davis

May 17, 1951 - Jan. 12, 2021

AUBURN — Daniel K. Davis, 69, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Davis was born in Auburn on May 17, 1951 to the late Kenneth and Gloria Glessing Davis.

After graduating from Auburn High School, Dan went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Air Force from 1970-1971.

Daniel is survived by his siblings: Christine (Robert) Smith, Kenneth (Judy) Davis and Russell Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was predeceased by his brother, Eugene Davis and his sisters, Pamela Amerman and Kathleen Jedra.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at Soule Cemetery.

To honor Daniel's love for animals, please considering donating to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc. Auburn. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com.