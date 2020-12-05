Daniel L. Golden

AUBURN — Daniel L. Golden, 44, of Auburn, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020 at the Commons.

Danny loved going to family gatherings, playing board games, swimming and fishing. He was an avid Syracuse football and basketball fan. Danny was a member and senior deacon under the Rev. Oliver W. Agee, Sr. and his son Timothy L. Agee, Sr. of the Auburn First Church of God in Christ.

He is survived by his mother, Ceceilia Watson and her husband, Eugene; father, Samuel Golden; brothers: Samuel Golden, Damien Golden and Adrian Agee; and sister, Lanetra Williams.

Daniel was predeceased by his sister Laria Watson, maternal grandfather Oliver Agee, paternal grandparents Reverend and Mother Golden, Uncle Ronald Agee, Aunts: Patricia Richardson and Jael Evans.

There will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at the Auburn First Church of God in Christ, 90 Garrow St., Auburn with a home-going service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com