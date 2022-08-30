Daniel M. Charles, Sr.

CAYUGA — Daniel Charles, 96, of Cayuga, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 in Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Mr. Charles was born in Auburn the son of Joseph and Elvita (Cutillo) Charles. Danny was an U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII as an Aviation Radioman Third Class.

Danny was the sole proprietor of Danny Charles TV and Radio Repair of Auburn for many years.

He is survived by his son, Daniel, Jr.; and daughter, Cindy Sanderson, both of Auburn; six grandchildren; including several nieces and nephews.

His wife, Anona and his brother, Louis predeceased him.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn at 4 p.m. with services immediately following at 5 p.m. Private burial will held at the convenience of the family in Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Charles to Hospice of Central New York.

