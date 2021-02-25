Daniel M. Rose

May 4, 1968 - Feb. 18, 2021

ELMIRA — Daniel M. Rose, 52, passed away on Feb. 18, 2021. Dan was born May 4, 1968 in Rochester, NY, to James and Elsie (Hilliard) Rose.

Dan enjoyed being outside, fishing, camping, cookouts, drinking coffee, and simply being around family and friends. He was a caring and loving person with an infectious laugh. Dan was always there to help those in need.

Dan is survived by his mother, Elsie Rose, of Newfield, NY; brothers: Tony Rose, Michael Rose, Kevin Rose; sisters: Rhea Woodson, Vivian Rose, Deborah Smith; children: Daniel Rose II, Alexandria Rose, Maria Rose, Dustin Rose; and grandchildren: Daniel Rose III, Hailee Rose, Preston Rose, Zaeydan Robinson-Rose, Gavin Rose; and many nieces; nephews and cousins.

Dan was predeceased by his father, James; his wife, Tessa Rose; and his sister, Carole Webster.

He is now at peace with the love of his life, Tessa who passed away in late 1998.

The family will be having a celebration of life in May. Please contact them for more information.