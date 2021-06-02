Daniel R. Cuddy, Jr.

While serving his second tour of duty, he achieved the rank of corporal and would try out and make the battalion baseball team. Returning home, Dan reunited with Prof. Skvorak, to play baseball for the Weedsport Watsons, a local, semi-pro team in the New York State League.

Through the years, Dan replaced baseball with softball, playing well into his 50s. At the same time, he and his buddies bowled for Carl's Grill winning individual and team accolades.

A lifelong member of the Weedsport Rod and Gun Club, Dan was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing and hunting. Dan once bagged a 13-point buck, with his last time out in the field being well past the age of 80. Being a member of the club allowed Dan to hone his poker skills, which he brought to the hunting trips in Old Forge with Alvin and the boys.

Though facing health issues in the last few years was a challenge for Dan and Shirley, their love for each other never wavered. Married for over 40 years, they have shared just about everything life can offer: family, friends, parties at camp, winter trips to Florida and a lifelong dream of Shirley's - a surprise trip to Hawaii. They were a great team, supporting each other in every way.