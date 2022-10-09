 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel R. "Danny" Reeves

Nov. 30, 1972 - Oct. 4, 2022

ITHACA - Daniel R. "Danny" Reeves, 49, of Ithaca, NY, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2022. Born in Ithaca on November 30, 1972, he was the son of Blair R. Reeves and the late Patricia A. (Drew) Reeves.

Danny honorably served in the US Navy from 1994 to 1996 and was an employee of NYSEG for over 20 years, currently working as a gas fitter.

Danny had many passions in life, but loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends.

In his free time, he was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, playing video games, cornhole, and snowmobiling. He was lover of hard rock music and, of course, his dogs.

Danny is survived by his wife, Catherine "Cathy" Reeves; children Maddison and Nicholas Reeves; sisters Stephanie Reeves-O'Leary and Kelly (Scott) Kelley; and many close friends.

Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Lansing Funeral Home, 32 Auburn Road, Lansing, NY 14882. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Danny's name to the SPCA of Tompkins County (spcaonline.com) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org).

To share a memory of Danny, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.

