Daniel S. Kostreva

May 31, 1935 — Oct. 6, 2020

UNION SPRINGS — Daniel S. Kostreva, 85, of Union Springs, NY went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2020. He was born on May 31, 1935 in Pound, WI to Samuel & Ruth Kostreva.

Dan worked as a mechanic at Gordon C. Palmer's Chevrolet for 26 years, and retired from D&W Diesel after 25 years. He was a man devoted to God and a member of Scipio Baptist Church where he served in many different positions. He loved making and giving away his famous homemade chocolates at Christmas time which were loved and enjoyed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Bernice (Weaver) Kostreva; sons Charles Kostreva (Melinda), Dennis Kostreva, and daughter, Pamela Tumbiolo (Michael); he is also survived by his grandchildren Valerie Hammond (Robert), Caroline Karandeyev (Kirill), Ashley Werner (Gordon), Christopher Kostreva (fiance Anna), Collin Tumbiolo, and Evan Tumbiolo; and great-grandchild Emmaline Karandeyev.

He is predeceased by brothers Sam and James Kostreva, and sisters Eunice Bond and Lucille Mason. He is survived by sisters Adena Tower, Sarah Tucker, and Grace Riggs; and brothers Paul and Otto Kostreva; and several nieces and nephews.