Danielle M. 'Dani' Oliver

Jan. 6, 1990 - April 4, 2023

AUBURN — Danielle M. "Dani" Oliver, 33, of Auburn, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at home with the family by her side.

She was born on Jan. 6, 1990 in Auburn, NY. Dani had a smile that would light up the room and was always the life of the party. She was the most generous, kind, loving social butterfly.

Dani was a loving mother and lived for family gatherings but she was never punctual to any of the events. Dani will be sadly missed by all.

She is survived by her mother, Connie S. Oram; daughter, Dahlia Oliver; siblings Richard, Jr., Justin, Kari, Kelly, Nicole, Lee and Kyle; grandmother, Katie (Austin) Ireland; aunt, Miss; cousins Joshua, Ali and Nick.

Danielle was predeceased by her father, Richard B. Oram, Sr.

There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.