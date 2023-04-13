Daria 'Dede' Walter

AUBURN — Daria "Dede" (Musco/Sierzenga) Walter, 73, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Syracuse.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Dowski) Musco, and had been a lifelong area resident.

Dede, as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was a West High School graduate, Class of 1967. She started working at the Department of Social Services for Cayuga County in 1973, and she retired from there with 30 years of service.

Dede enjoyed traveling with friends to places like Jamaica, Italy, and Ireland to name a few. She loved spending time at her camp on Cayuga Lake in the summer, hosting gatherings and basking in the sun with a good book. She was an avid reader, reading just about any book she could get her hands on.

Above all, Dede loved being around people and sharing good times with family and friends at social gatherings and events. Her nephews thought of her as the cool aunt, remembering how she took them to things like the Ice Capades, Harlem Globetrotters, and local festivals when they were little. She will be sadly missed.

Dede is survived by her husband, Ronald Walter; sister, Margaret "Peggy" (James) Luisi; two nephews: Paul Luisi and Todd (Jessica) Luisi; great-nephew, Lennon Luisi; great-niece, Sadie Luisi; as well as several other relatives and friends.

Calling hours are this Friday, April 14, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 1 p.m., all at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY.

Pettigrass Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family.