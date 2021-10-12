Dariel L. (Smith) Windschauer

AUBURN/PUNTA GORDA, FL — Dariel L. (Smith) Windschauer, 64, of Auburn, NY and Punta Gorda, FL, passed away peacefully Oct. 2, 2021 in Florida. Known to friends and family as De, Dariel is the daughter of John S. Smith and the late "Hoppie" Alice Lucille Smith.

She was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, mom, sister, dog mom and friend to all. De loved to work in her gardens, cook, travel, sew, and was an exceptional quilter. She had impeccable taste in food, wine and a New York Yankees fan. Her greatest joy was her family!

In addition to her dad, she is survived by her loving husband, Edwin; daughter, Deidra Shepherd; son, John Windschauer; sister, Smitty Dorene Smith; aunt, Virginia Hitchens; uncle, Timothy Smith and his wife, Sally; two granddaughters; and two great-nieces; and cousins.

In addition to her mom, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Arthur and Louise Smith; Gordon and Alice Hopper; and aunts and uncles.

Private services were held for the family with final resting at Fort Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association, Hospice or the charity of your choice in honor of Dariel Windschauer.