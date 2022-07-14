Darla J. (Juhl) Leonard

CAYUGA — Darla J. (Juhl) Leonard, 63, of Cayuga, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Auburn and lived all her life in the area, the daughter of Jane (Dunlap) and the late Warren Juhl, Sr.

Darla previously worked and retired from Magna Powertrain in Syracuse.

She currently was employed by the Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles. Darla was a member of the woman's auxiliary for the Montezuma Volunteer Fire Department for several years. She also enjoyed taking long drives with her family, gardening, watching the birds in her many birdhouses and planting beautiful flowers around the house. She will be sadly missed by all of those fortunate enough to get to know this special woman.

In addition to her mother, Darla is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Michael Leonard; five children: Jennifer, Michael (Erika) Jr., Ryan (Lynn), Tyler (Tonya) and Sarah, all Leonards; six grandchildren: David and Caleb, of TN, Jacob and Izabelle, of SC, Tyler, of Port Byron and Paulie, of Cayuga and all are Leonards; four siblings: Susan (Kevin) Hickok, Barbara (Christopher) Hubbs, Warren (Tabitha) Juhl Jr., Steven (Patricia) Juhl; several nieces; nephews; cousins and her beloved canine friend, Rosie and feline companions, Sassy, Pepper and Peach.

In addition to her father, Darla was predeceased by her maternal grandparents: Thomas and Louella Dunlap; paternal grandparents: Lottie and John Davis and her canine buddy, Kahne.

Calling hours are this Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services to immediately follow at 1 p.m., all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial is in Soule Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cayuga Volunteer Fire Dept or Hospice of CNY.