Darrell W. Hitchcock

Jan. 28, 1982 - Jan. 29, 2022

CLYDE — Darrell W. Hitchcock, 40, of Clyde, NY, passed away at home on Jan. 29, 2022.

Born on Jan. 28, 1982 in Auburn, he was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School, Class of 2000. Darrell enlisted in the US Navy in December, 2001 and retired as a Chief Petty Officer (CTTC) in 2019. A Cryptologic Technician, he was a Veteran of the conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, served tours aboard various ships, and was last stationed in Norfolk, VA.

He was an avid Harry Potter fan and enjoyed photography.

He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline A. (Evener) Tyrrell (Mike Frady), of Genoa; his father, Willam F. "Bill" Hitchcock, of Aurora; a sister, Corrie Hitchcock (James Spencer); nephew and nieces: Phillip, Lily, and Jessica Holden; brother-in-law, Steven Holden; step-siblings: Greg Tyrrell, Stacey Withers, Denise Tyrrell, Lacey Robertson, Travis and Grant Flatt; and many aunts, uncles; cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his stepfather, Donald Tyrrell; his stepmother, Missy Hitchcock; and grandparents: Clytia Swartwood, Howard Evener, Sr., and Charles and Reva Hitchcock.

Friends may call at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 4 p.m. and interment will be in East Venice Rural Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, are graciously directed to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365