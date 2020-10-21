Daryl 'Bud' Wilbur Peck

Nov. 1, 1932 — Oct. 15, 2020

AUBURN — Daryl "Bud" Wilbur Peck, born Nov. 1, 1932 in Downsville, NY to Corbin J and Florence Kathryn Fuller Peck, died Oct. 15, 2020 in Auburn, NY.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ann Rainey Morse; sister Elna Hinkley; children: Kimberly (Paul) Dungey, Darryl (Lauretta) Peck, and Caryl Peck and his wife Nataliia; grandchildren: Heather Dungey, Jason Dungey, Corbin Peck, Rhea (Pat) Stotler, Ryan (Jennifer) Peck, Allison Peck, Kesley Peck, Oksana Peck and Kateryna Peck; and six great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Maxwell Peck, Thelma Shafer, Kesley Peck, and Lorraine Joyce (Peachie) Reynolds.

An Army veteran of the Korean War era, he married Ann in 1953 and they traveled by Greyhound bus to Petaluma, California where they began their married life as he completed his service as an Army Security Agency radio intercept operator.