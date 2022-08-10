David A. Capone

July 7, 1955 - July 19, 2022

TUCSON, AZ — David lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on July 19, 2022 at home with his loving family at his side. David was born to Marion T. Guido and the late Angelo C. Capone.

David is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Besner) Capone; son, Kevin Capone; and daughter, Kirsten (Cody) Capone; brother, Jeffery (Terri) Capone; sister, Starlett (Doug) Yankton; sister-in-law, Carol Capone; several grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his brother Gary L. Capone in 2017.

David loved all sports but pool was his favorite. He was an avid pool player, he played in several leagues and tournaments in NY, AZ and Las Vegas. He was extremely active and gave pointers to all his pool community family.

Calling hours will be held at St. Mary's Church on Aug. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a Catholic Mass at 11:30 a.m. and graveside services immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery.