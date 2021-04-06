David A. Lupo

Oct. 26, 1979 - Mar. 31, 2021

AUBURN — David A. Lupo, 41, the loving husband of Jamie DeJohn Lupo and proud father of Cole and Cameron, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Auburn, Oct. 26, 1979.

David was a graduate of Auburn High School Class of 1997 and a member of their Maroon Vanguard Marching Band. He was a caring employee and Team Leader of Unity House, where he touched the lives of clients and their family's alike, and instrumental in the success of their Corporate Challenge Events. Also, he previously worked for the NYS Thruway as well as the Town of Owasco.

Dave was active in the community, marching with the Purple Lancers and coaching youth baseball, where he was honored as Coach of the Year in 2019. He was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Syracuse Orange, New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills. David fought a long, courageous battle, touching lives and gaining support for #LupoStrong, from people all over this wonderful world.