David A. Porten

Feb. 18, 1927 – July 6, 2021

AUBURN - David A. Porten, the son of Fred and Dorothy Porten, passed away peacefully Tuesday July 6, 2021 at his home with his family.

Mr. Porten served in the U.S. Army and is a WW II veteran. He was very proud of his 50-year gold card from the International Bricklayers Union. He also served as a Site Inspector for the firm Resource Associates of Cortland, NY, as well as assisting in Auburn historical research. He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.

Mr. Porten is survived by his wife, Jane Denman Porten; his children Dutch, Cate Porten Didion, Stephen, Douglas; Nancy Porten Pesko and Thomas. His sister, Phyllis Meehan and her children Mary, Martha, Peggy and Michael. Eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to David's Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery; Fleming with military honors will be accorded. Calling hours for Dave will be in Sacred Heart Church Monday July 12, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in David Porten memory to Sacred Heart Church Renovation Fund.

