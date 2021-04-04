David A. Wright

FOSTERVILLE - David A. Wright, 74, of Turnpike Road, passed away March 31, 2021 at his home with his sons by his side. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Alvin and Beatrice (Kent) Wright.

David was a graduate of Union Springs High School. After 40 plus years, he retired as a foreman from the Cayuga County Highway Department, followed by retirement from Centro of Auburn.

David enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, shooting, working on his antique tractors, and living in Fosterville. He will be remembered for his selflessness, humor, kindness, and as Dave.

He is survived by his two sons Wesley (Jennifer Collier) Wright and Nick Wright; grandchildren Kayli, Natalie, and Chloe Wright; sister Janice (Harold) Sanders; and the mother of his children Dale (Assmann) Wright.

Burial services will be established on a later date.

Contributions in David's name may be made to the Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.