David Alan Collins

April 8, 1953 - June 9, 2022

David Alan Collins passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1953 to Elizabeth and S. Raymond Collins of Sherwood, NY. David grew up on the family farm and graduated from Sherwood Central School.

He had a love for family farm life. He spent his days caring for dairy cattle and tending to field work. Every spring David would tap the maple trees and boil down his own maple syrup to share with the family. He also enjoyed growing green beans and sweet corn for many years.

David is survived by his sister, Shirley Wunder; brother, Phillip Collins; nieces: Kristine (David) Polanco, Kathleen (Jeff) Nedza; and nephew Daniel (Cheryl) Wunder.

He was predeceased by his parents, Elizabeth and S. Raymond Collins, sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Robert Harland, brother, George Collins and brother-in-law, David Wunder.

There will a Celebration of Life at a future date and time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139 in memory of David A. Collins.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.