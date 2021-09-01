David Andrew Turek
Oct. 25, 1945 - Aug. 29, 2021
KING FERRY — David Andrew Turek, of King Ferry, NY, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Mary (Keough) Turek; brother, Frank Turek, Jr. (Mary Ann); son, Jason Turek (Tina); and daughter, Michelle (Turek) Cobb (Glenn). He was also the proud grandfather of: Katie, Kyle, and Jacob Turek. David was predeceased by his father Frank Andrew Turek, Sr. and mother Virginia (Zawacki) Turek.
David was born in Auburn, NY and graduated from King Ferry Central School in 1963. During high school, David was selected to represent Cayuga County as an all-star pitcher in the annual baseball game in Cooperstown, NY. After graduation he attended SUNY Morrisville to study agriculture.
David's love for cars began after college when he moved to Boynton Beach, FL to work at a body shop. In the late 60s, David returned to King Ferry to pursue farming and expand the family operation with his father Frank, Sr., brother Frank, Jr. and later, his son Jason. The farm grew to become one of the largest fresh market produce operations in the United States. First sweet corn and then green beans and other crops were shipped nationwide and overseas to England.
David was a seasoned pioneer of the produce industry and started Cayuga Produce, the sales arm of Turek Farms. His old-school mentality gained the respect of his colleagues, and he welcomed any young person wanting to enter the industry. Those who met him always have a story to tell, usually about how he selflessly helped them in any situation.
When he wasn't in the field, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, snowmobiling, and boating. He also loved his cats and granddog, Maverick. He enjoyed flying with his son-in-law in his bush plane over the farm to check the fields every summer. He loved giving back to the community and was always the first to help those in need. His favorite joy was owning the Genoa Hotel, where he spent time sharing laughs with his friends.
A private burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at West Genoa Cemetery. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Dutch Harvest Farm, 1487 Ridge Road (34B), Lansing, NY. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to King Ferry Fire Department, 1011 State Route 34B, King Ferry, NY 13081, Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, Inc., 2530 State Route 34B, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139 or to the www.diabetes.org in memory of David Andrew Turek.