David Andrew Turek

Oct. 25, 1945 - Aug. 29, 2021

KING FERRY — David Andrew Turek, of King Ferry, NY, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Aug. 29, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Keough) Turek; brother, Frank Turek, Jr. (Mary Ann); son, Jason Turek (Tina); and daughter, Michelle (Turek) Cobb (Glenn). He was also the proud grandfather of: Katie, Kyle, and Jacob Turek. David was predeceased by his father Frank Andrew Turek, Sr. and mother Virginia (Zawacki) Turek.

David was born in Auburn, NY and graduated from King Ferry Central School in 1963. During high school, David was selected to represent Cayuga County as an all-star pitcher in the annual baseball game in Cooperstown, NY. After graduation he attended SUNY Morrisville to study agriculture.

David's love for cars began after college when he moved to Boynton Beach, FL to work at a body shop. In the late 60s, David returned to King Ferry to pursue farming and expand the family operation with his father Frank, Sr., brother Frank, Jr. and later, his son Jason. The farm grew to become one of the largest fresh market produce operations in the United States. First sweet corn and then green beans and other crops were shipped nationwide and overseas to England.