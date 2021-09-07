David Bruce Jones

David was born April 5, 1951, in Morristown, NJ, to the late David Delaney Jones and Betty Wyckoff Jones. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol May Jones, and a brother, Allen R. Jones. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan P. Jones; daughters: Kim M. Jones (Fred Barclay); Gabby L. McClurg (Orion); and Kim M. Boaldin (Wayne); sisters: Debbie Kellogg, Patti Rossbach (Frank), and Diane Banner (David); brothers: Roy Jones (Carla), Cliff Jones (Susan), Ned Jones (Karen); and grandchildren: Brittany B. Hoffman, Bee Bennett, Kris Boaldin, Alaina Boaldin, Savannah Boaldin, and Penelope Rose Boaldin; and great-grandchild: Tristan J. Hoffman. In addition, David is survived by his mother-in-law, Joyce Peterson, of Johnson City, TN, as well as a host of nieces and nephews and greatnieces and nephews.