David Bruce Weinstein

June 7, 1947 - July 28, 2021

AUBURN — David Bruce Weinstein passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2021.

Born on June 7, 1947 in Auburn, NY, he was a lifelong resident who graduated from Auburn East High School in 1965, Syracuse University in 1969, and Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 1972.

He was admitted to the New York State Bar Association in 1973 thereafter practicing family and criminal law in Auburn. David was once described as an "eccentric and highly effective" criminal defense attorney throughout the 1980s. He was well known for his self-confidence, both in the courtroom and in his dealings with prosecutors. He was an energetic bulldog of an attorney.

David is survived by his daughter, Leah Michelle Niepold (Frank, III); grandsons: Lucas Martin Niepold and Henry Key Niepold, of Brookeville, MD; and his sister, Miriam Joy Malmed (Richard), of Severance, NY. In 1970 he married Lydia Claire Rappolt; they divorced in 2001. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Dora Weinstein.

In his memory, the family requests that donations may be made to Friends House Skilled Nursing Unit, 17340 Quaker Lane, Sandy Spring, MD 20860.