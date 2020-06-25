× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David C. Atkinson

May 8, 1938 — June 21, 2020

AUBURN — David C. Atkinson, 82, of Van Anden Street in Auburn, passed away on June 21, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Syracuse on May 8, 1938, David was the son of the late Charles and Mildred JayCox Atkinson.

David owned and operated Atkinson Masonry in Oswego, NY. He donated land and built the Vonley Volunteer Fire Station 2 and made many renovations to the Minetto Catholic Church. David had a love for horses and dogs. He was very family oriented and enjoyed time spent with his family. He truly enjoyed spending as much time with any and/or all family members.

David is survived by his children: Janice (Clarence) Deacon and David (Barbara) Atkinson II; his daughter in law, Mari Jo Atkinson; his sister, Barbara Rudy; his brother, William Atkinson; his 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his wife, Ann Marie in 2011, his son, Daniel G. Atkinson and his siblings.

Services for David will be held privately for family. Please leave condolences at whitechapelfh.com. Donations in David's name may be made to a Catholic Church of one's choice.

