David C. Atkinson

David C. Atkinson

{{featured_button_text}}

David C. Atkinson

May 8, 1938 — June 21, 2020

AUBURN — David C. Atkinson, 82, of Van Anden Street in Auburn, passed away on June 21, 2020 at the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Syracuse on May 8, 1938, David was the son of the late Charles and Mildred JayCox Atkinson.

David owned and operated Atkinson Masonry in Oswego, NY. He donated land and built the Vonley Volunteer Fire Station 2 and made many renovations to the Minetto Catholic Church. David had a love for horses and dogs. He was very family oriented and enjoyed time spent with his family. He truly enjoyed spending as much time with any and/or all family members.

David is survived by his children: Janice (Clarence) Deacon and David (Barbara) Atkinson II; his daughter in law, Mari Jo Atkinson; his sister, Barbara Rudy; his brother, William Atkinson; his 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his wife, Ann Marie in 2011, his son, Daniel G. Atkinson and his siblings.

Services for David will be held privately for family. Please leave condolences at whitechapelfh.com. Donations in David's name may be made to a Catholic Church of one's choice.

To plant a tree in memory of David Atkinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California's governor sounds the alarm over virus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News