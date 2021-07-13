David C. Dudley

Jan. 21, 1943 - July 9, 2021

AUBURN — David C. Dudley, 78, of Turnpike Road, Auburn, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Dudley was born in Grantham, NC on Jan. 21, 1943 to the late Ira and Eula Sullivan Dudley. David proudly served our country with the United States Army.

He retired from Alco in Auburn where he was a machinist and a welder. David had a love for the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman and hunter. David's greatest joy came from the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Frances Klock Dudley; his three sons: David (Ellen), Keith (Lillian) and George Dudley; his grandchildren: Taylor (Jamie), Hunter (Emily), Cody and Jonathan; his great-grandchildren, whom he adored: Adaline, Braylynn and Carson; and his sister Marie (Dan) Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 3 p.m. Visitation will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.