David Catalano

Jan. 16, 1927 - Nov. 30, 2021

AUBURN - David Catalano, 94, the husband of the late Connie (Masotto) Catalano, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Auburn Nursing Home. A life resident of Auburn, Dave was born January 16, 1927, the son of the late Anthony and Rose (DeNardo) Catalano.

He proudly served with the United States Navy during both World War II and the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1954. Dave was employed for many years as a salesman of restaurant supply and equipment.

He is survived by his six children: Chris (Budd) Basinski, Karen Petersen (Richard Pearce), Cindy VanGiesen (Mark VanVliet), David (Angie) Catalano, Paul Catalano and Judy (David) Girardi; twelve grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife Connie, he is predeceased by his sister Mary Martini; and great-granddaughter Mia Christine Basinski.

Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service to be offered at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of David to a charity of one's choice.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.