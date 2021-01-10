David D. Wood
May 10, 1923 - Jan. 2, 2021
MORAVIA - David D. Wood, of Moravia, passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson's disease on January 2, 2021 at the age of 97. David was born May 10, 1923 in Glen Ridge, NJ to John A. Wood III and Marion Rhodes.
Although legally blind from birth, Dave attended and graduated from The Darrow School in New Lebanon as well as obtaining degrees from Columbia University Teachers College and Westminster Choir College in Princeton, NJ.
When WWII broke out he was physically unable to serve in the armed forces. In view of a critical shortage of farm labor David decided that the best way for him to serve his country was to become a farmer to help "Feed America". He remained as a farmer for the next several decades working in New Jersey and the Genoa area.
Upon retiring, he began a new vocation. With the encouragement of his wife, Vera, he entered service to the medical community, training as a nurses aide and worked in facilities in Cortland and Auburn. He found great satisfaction in providing care to patients in their times of greatest need.
Early in life he was noticed for his musical abilities, and was encouraged to learn to play the piano. Not being able to utilize written musical scores, he demonstrated a remarkable ability to remember pieces of music and transfer these memories to his playing. Throughout his life he derived great pleasure entertaining those closest to him and the community at large.
For decades Dave was the choir director at the Genoa Federated Church and played for weddings and a multitude of other social events. He was an organist for local churches and served as the accordionist for the Italian Folk Group. Dave entertained at many retirement communities and nursing homes where he played and led residents in regular "sing-a-longs". He gave and received pleasure in bringing joy through music. His music was happiness.
Dave was married to his beloved Vera for 64 years. Together they raised a family and were devoted parents, taking special pride in their children's achievements. In their later years Dave and Vera summered at their cottage on Owasco Lake and wintered at their home in Naples, FL. Even as Dave grew older he was unable to sit back and relax. He was continually working. There was always a "project" to be completed and "chores" to do. Due to his visual impairment Dave was never able to drive. Always mobile, he put thousands of miles on a bicycle. Even winter was never an impediment. He may have been the only cyclist in New York with a bicycle equipped with snow tires.
On the rare occasion that you might notice him sitting, be assured that his foot was busily tapping to the tune in his head. He loved socializing with his family and friends, playing a card game of pitch, and enjoying a big bowl of ice cream!!
Dave played the piano from the age of five years and until this holiday season when, as his family decorated their tree, he entertained with holiday tunes. We are especially fortunate that one of his caregivers, Mary Doner, recorded Dave playing the piano a week before his death.
David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Vera and his sisters: Ann S. Owens, Betsy M McQuinn and half-sister Hannah Dinkle.
He is survived by three children, Patrica M. Kinney (Grant), Moravia, Alice M Spier (Dr. Roger), Punta Gorda, FL and Douglas E. Wood (Dr Barb Connor), Skaneateles; and three grandchildren, Laura Galinski (Mst Sgt Stephen) Okinawa, Japan, John Kinney (Tasha Myers), Moravia, and Max Wood, King Ferry; four great grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family extends special thanks to his caregivers Deb Chamberlain, Mary Doner and Tori Ideman for their loving attention during his last months.
Due to the current health related concerns there are no services planned.
Throughout his life David always expressed a special devotion to Darrow School, as an institution that profoundly influenced the values by which he lived, "Hands to Work–Heart to God."
Tributes in his memory may be made to: The Darrow School, 110 Darrow Road, New Lebanon, NY 12125; The Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021; or to the charity of your choice.