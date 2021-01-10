David D. Wood

For decades Dave was the choir director at the Genoa Federated Church and played for weddings and a multitude of other social events. He was an organist for local churches and served as the accordionist for the Italian Folk Group. Dave entertained at many retirement communities and nursing homes where he played and led residents in regular "sing-a-longs". He gave and received pleasure in bringing joy through music. His music was happiness.

Dave was married to his beloved Vera for 64 years. Together they raised a family and were devoted parents, taking special pride in their children's achievements. In their later years Dave and Vera summered at their cottage on Owasco Lake and wintered at their home in Naples, FL. Even as Dave grew older he was unable to sit back and relax. He was continually working. There was always a "project" to be completed and "chores" to do. Due to his visual impairment Dave was never able to drive. Always mobile, he put thousands of miles on a bicycle. Even winter was never an impediment. He may have been the only cyclist in New York with a bicycle equipped with snow tires.

On the rare occasion that you might notice him sitting, be assured that his foot was busily tapping to the tune in his head. He loved socializing with his family and friends, playing a card game of pitch, and enjoying a big bowl of ice cream!!