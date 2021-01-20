 Skip to main content
AUBURN — David E. Chase, 74, formerly of Frazee Street, Auburn, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street, Auburn.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, David was the son of Isabel Nagle Chase and Avery Chase.

He is survived by his siblings: Edward (Nancy) Chase, Auburn, Mark (Susan) Chase, Cayuga, Alan Chase, Weedsport, Donna (William) Thomas, Wilmington, NC; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private graveside committal service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, with a memorial Mass to be held in the spring. Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.

