David E. McKeon

April 22, 1952 - Jan. 28, 2022

AUBURN — David E. McKeon, of Auburn, NY, died on Jan. 28, 2022 at the age of 69 at his home. David was the oldest child of the late William H. and Ann D. McKeon, born in Auburn on April 22, 1952.

He was a member of the last class to graduate from Mount Carmel High School in 1970. He was a 1974 graduate of Boston College and worked as a commercial banker for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was an avid golfer. After his retirement, he volunteered for CAP Community Action Programs, driving patients to medical appointments.

David was predeceased by his wife, Maureen (Desmond) McKeon. He is survived by his children: Meghan Ballard and Daniel McKeon and his wife, Courtney; his grandchildren: Mackenzie Ballard and Bennett McKeon. David is also survived by his five brothers and sisters: Michael (Diane) McKeon, Kathleen (Edmond) Neal, Maureen McKeon, Teresa (Royd) Oberg and Brian (Lizabeth) McKeon; and many nieces and nephews.

David loved all things Irish, and was a big fan of Notre Dame University. Following his father's lifelong commitment to the Democratic party, David was also a devoted Democrat. He considered John F. Kennedy to be the greatest president of his lifetime.

There are no calling hours. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Karani, Pastor as celebrant. Interment will be held in the spring at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CAP Community Action Programs or NAMI Cayuga County. Funeral arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc.