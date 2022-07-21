David E. McLeod

Jan. 3, 1952 - July 15, 2022

CAMILLUS — David E. McLeod, 70, currently of Camillus and a long-time resident of Auburn, NY, passed away on July 15, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. David E. McLeod was born Jan. 3, 1952, in Auburn, NY to the late Ann and David C. McLeod. He graduated from Auburn High School in Auburn, NY. David continued his education at Auburn Community College.

He worked for the Department of Transportation for two years and went on to work for the New York State Department of Corrections where he retired after 39 years. His hobbies and interests included family, fishing, traveling and cooking.

David is survived by his wife, Angelina; children: Joshua (Ashley), Stephanie, Katherine, Anthony, Tanya and Carlyn; siblings: Leslie C. (Barbara-deceased), E. Christine, Alicia, Gloria, Tracy (Gwen), Jody (Neal), Jamie, Grantley (Joyce), Terrance (Latrina) and Andrea (Diane); aunts: Gloria Richardson Griffin, Agnes McLeod; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by siblings Frederick, Darlene and Lance.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn.

Contributions may be made to Booker T. Washington Community, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn, NY 13021 or to the Harriet Tubman Home, 180 South St., Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of David E. McLeod.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.