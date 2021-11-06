David E. Witchey

David E. Witchey, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Crouse Irving Hospital.

He is survived by his siblings Diane Kelly, Donald Witchey, Debra Holston, Daniel Witchey, Denise Witchey, Darcel Tran, Marilyn Sikora, Kimberly Witchey; three stepchildren, Laura Frost, Theodore Schenck, Carrie Dwyer-Ferrington; several nieces, nephews; and grandchildren.

David was a veteran of the US Navy. He was part of the Cayuga Volunteer Fire Department for several years. He also served his community as a Cayuga County 911 Dispatcher.

Calling hours will be at Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn NY from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 11, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Cayuga Village Fire Department or the Auburn SPCA.

