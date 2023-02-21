David G. Quinzi

July 23, 1947 - Feb. 16, 2023

AUBURN — David G. Quinzi, 75, of Auburn passed away on Feb. 16, 2023 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse. David was born in Auburn on July 23, 1947, to the late John and Mary (Cosco) Quinzi.

A graduate of Auburn Central High School and San Jose State University, he was an Air Force veteran who served a tour in Vietnam finishing his military service in California. There he met his wife, Linda and raised his family while working for tech giants in the semiconductor industry of Silicon Valley before relocating to his native Auburn. He started his own technical sales company and continued to work in the tech industry as a pioneer of telecommuting, allowing him to spend more time with his family whom he loved dearly. David retired in 2020 as a founding partner of the tech start up, Saratoga Data Systems.

David loved to tell stories about his life and early days of his career. He was a die-hard Mets fan, enjoyed playing golf and driving his sports car, usually too fast. He was an avid reader and watcher of the news and enjoyed immersing himself in the latest political discourse.

David is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Quinzi; his children: Sarah (Steve) Sanders, Jennifer (Chris) D'Agnes, David (Brittany) Quinzi and Katie (Daniel) Bach; his sister, Beatrice O'Hora; his brothers: Michael (Carmelina) Quinzi and Paul Quinzi; his grandchildren: Johnathan, Brendan (Kristi), Erin and Nathan Sanders, Sofia and Dominick D'Agnes, Jack and Ben Quinzi and Lucas and Samantha Bach; his great-grandson, Caleb Sanders; many nieces and nephews and his good friends: Lou and Sue Chandler, Rick and Candy Oughterson, Dick Fairbanks and Rich Morse. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his niece, Kirstin Gross Richmond in 2009; his brother, John Quinzi, Jr. in 2010 and his brother-in-law, William O'Hora in 2015.

Calling hours for David will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Church, Auburn, with interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Donations in memory of David can be made to the American Cancer Society. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.