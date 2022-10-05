David H. Adams

AUBURN — David H. Adams, 78, of Auburn, passed away Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

He was born in Fulton, the son of the late Eugene and Eleanor (Huff) Adams and had resided most of his life in the area. David graduated from Fulton High School, Class of 1962, received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from SUNY Cortland in Physical Education. Dave also received a degree from OCC in Respiratory Therapy. He taught for many years, at Windsor, Fulton, CBA, and Auburn. He also was employed as a respiratory therapist at Community General Hospital, Auburn Memorial Hospital and in home health care.

In more recent years, he officiated football games, wrestling matches and could often be found working in the pro shop at Millstone Golf Course. Dave was an avid Syracuse University sports fan and was fortunate enough to have a hole in one in golf.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Penny (Farr) Adams; two children: Erin Adams and Jason Adams; two sisters: Janet (Leonard) Snow, of Greensboro, NC, Susan (James) McVey, of Cornelius, NC; sister-in-law, Mary Adams, of Dallas, TX; several nieces, nephews, friends; and beloved canine friends: Claudette and Cali.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a brother, Gordon Adams.

Calling hours are this Friday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2022 from 3 until 5 p.m., with services to immediately follow at 5 p.m., all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave's memory to the Fulton Boosters, c/o The Eugene Adams Most Improved Athlete Award, 362 Park St., Fulton, NY 13069, or a charity of one's choice.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.