David H. Meyers

Born in Auburn on September 10, 1940 to Patricia (Connors) and Henry "Hank" Meyers, David graduated from Union Springs High School in 1959, and went on to complete a machinist trade school program in Syracuse. He then spent several years as a jockey, riding at race tracks up and down the East Coast, including Churchill Downs on Derby Day. In the late '60s he worked for GE, which took him to Alaska and to Shemya as a machinist working in communications. From there he moved on to ALCO, where he worked for 18 years. In 1990, he became a Corrections Officer, retiring from Auburn Correctional Facility in 2004, where he was affectionately known as "Pop" Meyers. David was an avid outdoorsman, and he loved to regale family and friends with his tales. He will be missed tremendously.