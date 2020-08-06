David Hemingway Hopkins II
July 20, 1943 — August 2, 2020
SENNETT — David Hemingway Hopkins II, 77, passed peacefully on August 2, 2020. The son of David and Carolyn Hopkins, he was raised first in Throop and later in Corona, California, where he graduated high school and attended college. He served in the US Army as a communications specialist.
David was the sixth generation of the Hopkins clan on the family farm. Known locally as the strawberry guy for his U-Pick Pine Hill Berry Patch, his farm stand offered asparagus, sweet corn, pumpkins and other seasonal produce. His family also raised prize-winning goats.
After retirement from Owens-Illinois in Auburn, David loved his adventures with friends as an experimental aircraft pilot, golfer, traveler, and avid fan of theatre and live music.
David was father to Stacey (Alan), Stephanie (Lesley), and Christopher (Suzie), as well as grandfather to Andrew, Avery, Elizabeth, and Caroline. David leaves behind sisters: Marianne and Cathy; nephew, Jeff; niece, Kirsten; his long-time partner, Karen; his beloved Border Collie, Kodi; along with a number of cousins and cherished friends.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, overlooking the Hopkins family century farmstead. Arrangements and condolences at Audioun Funeral Home. Donations may be made in Dave's name to the American Cancer Society.
